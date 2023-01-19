Donate
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Remembering David Crosby - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - January 2023

By Dave Lawrence
Published January 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM HST
David Crosby
Joel Ryan/AP
/
AP
FILE - David Crosby of the band Crosby, Stills and Nash, performs at Glastonbury Festival in England, on June 27, 2009. Crosby, the brash rock musician who evolved from a baby-faced harmony singer with the Byrds to a mustachioed hippie superstar and an ongoing troubadour in Crosby, Stills, Nash & (sometimes) Young, has died at age 81. His death was reported Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, by multiple outlets. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan), File)

HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence offers a flashback interview special in our Road Stories series to honor music legend David Crosby, who passed away today at 81. His family said he’d faced a long illness, but no cause of death was given. David was our guest in 2016 when he did a rare solo appearance at the Blue Note Hawaii, and we were very lucky to record this conversation, as we share highlights today to remember our time with David Crosby.

Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road), and Stargazer.
