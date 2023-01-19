Remembering David Crosby - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - January 2023

HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence offers a flashback interview special in our Road Stories series to honor music legend David Crosby, who passed away today at 81. His family said he’d faced a long illness, but no cause of death was given. David was our guest in 2016 when he did a rare solo appearance at the Blue Note Hawaii, and we were very lucky to record this conversation, as we share highlights today to remember our time with David Crosby.