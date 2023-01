Join HPR's All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence for the finale of our third annual special of interview and performance highlights! We went over all the interviews to find the best stuff! Hear yesterday's celebration of our 2022 guests, and all the hours of interviews and performances at hawaiipublicradio.org/roadstories. Today it's a stunning collection of stories and music legends: Smokey Robinson, Tower of Power, Herb Alpert, and a hilarious preview of a new interview recorded this month that we'll be airing in 2023 with a massive music superstar. This artist is super timely, as he's not only having a huge renaissance with a critically acclaimed new album, but he's up for a truckload of Grammys, too, and we'll air his chat just days before the big night! It's easily the biggest, most influential and hardest-to-get-to artist we've ever had on the show: Ozzy Osbourne!

Listen • 10:08