RoadStories_sq1400x1400.png
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Edgar Winter - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Published December 5, 2022 at 1:17 PM HST
header edgar.jpg
edgar winter
/

It's Road Stories, our new interview series connecting to artists around the world, off and on the road. Find the complete archive here!

Today join HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence for a legendary return guest — Edgar Winter!

He'll share music and stories from his recent all-star tribute album, "Brother Johnny," dedicated to his equally famous late brother. Learn how ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, The Beatles' Ringo Starr, Doobie Brother Michael McDonald and others factored into the album, plus we get some classic stories about Johnny and Edgar growing up, as Edgar shares personal memories going back to their childhood!

MORE EDGAR & JOHNNY:

Hear the complete interview:

Hear his 2018 interview:

Hear a 2011 Johnny Winter phoner:

Watch a 2011 Johnny Winter interview!

edgar and dave 2018.jpg
johnny and dave 2011.jpg

Hear the Brother Johnny record!

off_the_road-sq.png

Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road), and Stargazer.
