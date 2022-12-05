Edgar Winter - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

It's Road Stories, our new interview series connecting to artists around the world, off and on the road. Find the complete archive here!

Today join HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence for a legendary return guest — Edgar Winter!

He'll share music and stories from his recent all-star tribute album, "Brother Johnny," dedicated to his equally famous late brother. Learn how ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, The Beatles' Ringo Starr, Doobie Brother Michael McDonald and others factored into the album, plus we get some classic stories about Johnny and Edgar growing up, as Edgar shares personal memories going back to their childhood!

