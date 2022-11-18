Hamilton Broadway Producer Jeffrey Seller - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence continues our new interview series, Road Stories, connecting to artists around the world, on and off the road.

Get the complete interview archive at hawaiipublicradio.org/roadstories!

Today, Dave welcomes the original Hamilton Broadway Producer, Jeffrey Seller, as the hit show takes the stage at the Blaisdell!

Hear about how Jeffrey got involved, his inventive approach to ticketing during the debut era of Rent that revolutionized the theatre industry, and he offers some fun stories of working with Sting on his production The Last Ship.

