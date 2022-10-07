Herb Alpert - Part Two - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - October 2022

It's Road Stories, our post-pandemic interview series, continuing what we started during the crisis with HPR All Thing Considered Host Dave Lawrence, but now connecting you with artists around the world who are on and off the road! Find the complete archive here.

Global music superstar, sometimes Hawaiʻi resident, and always nice guy, Herb Alpert wraps up two days of fun stories, sharing new music and today offering some exclusive performances for HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence. Herb has a new album, Sunny Side of the Street, which we'll hear some of again today, plus more great stories, discussing Waylon Jennings and Glen Campbell! Plus during one performance he offers today, we learn a little more about his family background, and how it connects to today's crisis of Russia invading Ukraine, with a fitting, must-hear musical offering!

MORE HERB:

Hear the complete new interview:

Hear classic Herb non-video interviews with Dave from October 2021, March 2021, 2017, 2016, and 2014.

See Herb and Dave at Herb's house in Hawaii in 2016:

See Herb and Dave in a 2017 Blue Note Hawaii interview:

See Herb's October 2021 Off The Road performance: