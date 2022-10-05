Herb Alpert - Part One - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - October 2022

It's Road Stories, our post-pandemic interview series, continuing what we started during the crisis with HPR All Thing Considered Host Dave Lawrence, but now connecting you with artists around the world who are on and off the road! Find the complete archive here.

Global music superstar and sometimes Hawaiʻi resident Herb Alpert returns for a chat with HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence. Herb has a new album, Sunny Side of the Street, which we'll hear some of and hear about, plus some fun related stories today about Louis Armstrong, Kui Lee and his amazing moment of performing for, and then meeting, the late Queen Elizabeth. Tomorrow, more great stories, and a couple of exclusive musical performances.

MORE HERB:

Check out the new song Here She Comes from the album:

Hear his new cover of the Hawaii classic I'll Remember You from Kui Lee:

Check out a fun live video of Herb and Lani from a few years ago: