Stanley Jordan - Part One - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Guitar virtuoso Stanley Jordan returns to Hawaii for a three island tour and an appearance on HPR with Dave Lawrence on our new series, Road Stories, speaking with artists around the world off and on the road!

Stanley performs three area solo shows, starting tonight at the MACC's Castle Theatre, Friday at the Honoka`a People's Theatre, and Saturday on Kauai at Porter Pavilion.

Today as we welcome him back, hear the music legend's absolutely frightening COVID story about being in China itself at the start of the Pandemic! Also hear how the time off due to the closures led to his Integral Arts Academy. Stanley also digs into his classic story archives and shares a great one about performing on TV with the late Robert Palmer; we've embedded video of that below. Also in the piece and below, hear some music he recorded at HPR's Atherton Studio, including Stanley playing guitar and piano at the same time!

Tomorrow we'll conclude with more fascinating stories about being up close and personal with country superstar Kenny Rogers, Beatles producer George Martin, and Jackson family members Janet and Tito Jackson!

MORE STANLEY:

See and hear Stanley with Robert Palmer on the TV appearance we discussed

See and hear Stanley in the HPR Atherton Studio in 2016