HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence welcomes back a guest he's interviewed for over 21 years, so far, in the islands, ahead of his appearance tomorrow afternoon at Costco Iwilei in Honolulu: Sammy Hagar! From 2 to 4 p.m., Sammy will be signing bottles of his Sammy's Beach Bar Rum and Santo Tequila (while supplies last). He took time to return to the show with Dave, joining him in the HPR studios!

See and hear the complete new interview:

MORE SAMMY:

Hear Sammy with Dave in 2005.

Hear Sammy with Dave in 2007.

Hear Sammy with Dave in a 2010 advance interview.

Hear Sammy with Dave in a 2010 dressing room interview.

Hear Sammy with Dave in a 2011 advance interview.

See Sammy with Dave in a 2011 interview at the Hard Rock Waikiki: