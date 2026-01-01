Nikki Love Kingman has dedicated her career to promoting civic engagement and public interest causes. She previously served as Executive Director of Common Cause Hawaiʻi, Director of Public Policy for the Hawaiʻi Alliance of Nonprofit Organizations, and as legislative staff in the Hawaiʻi State Legislature. She has also taught at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and the Aspen Institute’s Policy Academy.

Born and raised in Honolulu, Nikki is an alumna of Punahou School and has a B.A. in Political Science from Stanford University and a Master of Public Policy from Georgetown University. In her free time, she enjoys organizing gatherings with family and friends, baking desserts, and playing ʻukulele.