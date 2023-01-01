Parking Instructions

HPR's administrative offices and studios are located at: 738 Kāheka St. Suite 101 Honolulu, HI 96814 Map

HPR is located on Kāheka Street, across the street from the Don Quijote shopping plaza.

Metered street parking can be found in the surrounding neighborhood on Kāheka, Makaloa, and Poni. Street parking is free after 6:00 p.m. There are also a few public paid lots in the area. *Please do not park in the Don Quijote parking lot

Upon arrival at the Hawaiʻi Public Radio Plaza building, enter through the building side door and then please press the buzzer to the right of the door for entry to the station. You will be buzzed in by HPR staff.

Click here to see more details.