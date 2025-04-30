Pacific News Minute: CNMI's only movie theater fades to black

The only movie theater in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands has shown its last film.

Regal Cinemas on Saipan has faded to black.

Residents will no longer be able to watch films on the big screen at Hollywood Theaters, Regal's multi-screen cinema complex in the capital of the U.S. territory.

After surviving two devastating typhoons, the COVID-19 pandemic, and past economic downturns, the movie theater has closed its doors due to a massive shift in viewing habits toward streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+.

Maybeline Cabrera, general manager for Regal Cinemas Saipan, confirmed the closure in a message to Guam's Pacific Daily News, thanking the community for its support.

Regal Cinemas Saipan's closure reflects a wider trend across the entertainment industry.

Following the pandemic, theaters have struggled to rebound amid competition from streaming platforms that deliver films and other content directly to homes.

Locally, the CNMI economy has also suffered. According to the island's Department of Labor, the Commonwealth lost 71 businesses between 2020 and 2024.