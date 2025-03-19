Pacific News Minute: UN approves nearly $13M for disaster warning systems in Fiji

The United Nations' Green Climate Fund has approved nearly $13 million in grants to improve life-saving early warning systems in Fiji.

The support is part of the UN secretary-general's Early Warnings for All initiative. It ensures that all Fijians, especially those in remote communities, can access timely and reliable information before climate-related disasters strike.

The Pacific Island nation is located 1,300 miles northeast of New Zealand. It joins several other countries in the $103 million project.

The UN says it will directly benefit more than 26 million people globally, especially those from marginalized communities.

In Fiji, residents have faced more frequent and intense cyclones over the past decade, with extensive deaths and damage to homes and infrastructure.

The UN Development Program will lead the initiative in Fiji, in partnership with local organizations. This is the first Green Climate Fund project proposal to be developed and approved for Fiji.

The Early Warnings for All initiative was launched by the UN secretary-general in 2022. Its goal is that every person on Earth is protected by an early warning system by 2027.