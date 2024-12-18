Pacific News Minute: Foreign tourists hospitalized in Fiji after drinking piña coladas

Authorities in Fiji are investigating why more than half a dozen tourists were hospitalized after drinking cocktails at a resort bar.

However, they say it's too soon to know if tainted alcohol was involved in the incident that sent seven tourists to the hospital over the weekend.

Local news reports say those who became ill at the five-star resort Saturday included Australians and an American.

A Fiji Health Ministry spokesperson said they were hospitalized with nausea, vomiting and neurological symptoms.

Five people were discharged relatively quickly, while two others remained in the hospital in stable condition.

Local news outlets reported that the cause of the foreigners' illnesses were suspected alcohol poisoning, similar to a case in Laos in November in which six tourists died after consuming tainted drinks.

Police have ordered toxicology tests and are awaiting results, which are expected to take several days.

The bar was full of customers on Saturday night and many ordered piña coladas, the drink consumed by those who became ill.

No other cases of alcohol poisoning were reported at the resort or across the island nation of 930,000 people.