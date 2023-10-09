Pacific News Minute: Tuvalu outlaws gender, disability discrimination

There's a new constitution that just started to be in force this week in the Pacific Island country of Tuvalu.

Among other measures, it prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex or disability — as long as that doesn't conflict with traditional values.

Human rights groups and United Nations agencies had previously expressed concerns about gender inequality and other forms of discrimination in Tuvalu.

Amnesty International said the constitutional amendments fail to protect people who might suffer discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.

A 2022 UN report on gender equality in Tuvalu said women are largely excluded from decision-making at the local and island levels. Tuvalu government research also found a high level of violence against women.

The coral atoll nation of about 11,000 people is among the world's smallest states. It needs help from the international community to fund its long-term plans to survive higher sea levels.

Benar News reported that the updated constitution also includes new language to reflect the threat to Tuvalu’s people and islands from human-driven climate change.

The constitution also places greater emphasis on Tuvaluan culture and values — described as consensus and cooperation — so they’re not outweighed by rights and freedoms.

