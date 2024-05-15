Announcing the 2023 College Podcast Challenge Honorable Mentions
The College Podcast Challenge, now in its third year, received nearly 500 entries from students in 39 states and the District of Columbia. Back in March, we announced our 10 finalists, and earlier this month, we shared the story of Michael Vargas Arango, grand prize winner of the 2023 competition.
Beyond these entries, though, we also received 22 podcasts that caught our ears and that our judges thought had a strong story to tell. Here are the honorable mentions.
650 Words by Audrey Auerbach Nelson
Wesleyan University, Middletown, Conn.
A Hairy Situation by Jane Teran
Rutgers University, New Brunswick, N.J.
All I Want for Christmas is an Environmentally Friendly Tree by Amanda Maeglin
Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tenn.
Brown Sheep by Isaac Wetzel
Belmont University, Belmont, Tenn.
Bypassers by Aisha Wallace-Palomares
University of California, Berkeley
Cheese Chicanery by Jake Silva
Vassar College, Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
Colorism in the Pilipinx Community by Malaya Mosqueda
San Jose State University, San Jose, Calif.
Experiencing Freedom Again by Ngan Siu Mei
University of Texas at Austin
How We Live: The Student Athlete Edition by Atavya Fowler
Miami Dade College
It's Time To BeReal by Pari Goel
Duke University, Durham, N.C.
Juan's Upon A Time by Juan Miguel Manalo
Miami Dade College
Love Beyond Belief by Jack Lindner
Indiana University, Bloomington, Ind.
Palm Leaves by Suraj Singareddy
Yale University, New Haven, Conn.
Puzzles: Are they still playing with our minds? by Yasha Mikolajczak
University of Missouri-Columbia
Rolling Against Hate with the Homos by Audreyanah McAfee
University of California, Berkeley
Sidelined by Jack Ottomano
Pennsylvania State University
SOS 204 Parking by Juanita Hurtado Huerfano
University of Colorado, Boulder
The History of the Silent Disco by Sam Kohn, Rachel Kupfer-Weinstein and Jacob Sarmiento
Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, San Luis Obispo, Calif.
The Sleep Study by Morgan Barela
California State University, Long Beach
The Yellow Wallpaper: An Audio Adaptation by Diego Vazquez, Avery Meurer and Timo Nelson
University of Texas at Austin
Two Ranchers from Mining for the Climate by Juan Manuel Rubio, Nate Otjen, Alex Norbrook, Grace Wang, and Max Widmann. Featuring Rebecca Buck and Lisa Stroup
Princeton University, Princeton, N.J.
UT's Tower Bells: A Musical Tradition by Shaunak Sathe
University of Texas at Austin
Congratulations everyone! Thanks again for sharing your stories with us. We loved listening to every minute of them. We hope to hear from you again this fall.
