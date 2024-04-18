© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HPR's spring membership campaign is underway! Support the reporting, storytelling and music you depend on. Donate now

'S' is for solidarity, not strike. 'Sesame Street' writers reach a deal

By Ayana Archie,
Rachel Treisman
Published April 18, 2024 at 3:58 AM HST
In this 2008 file photo, Big Bird reads to Connor Scott and Tiffany Jiao during a taping of <em>Sesame Street</em> in New York.
Mark Lennihan
/
AP
In this 2008 file photo, Big Bird reads to Connor Scott and Tiffany Jiao during a taping of Sesame Street in New York.

Updated April 19, 2024 at 8:43 PM ET

Writers for Sesame Street and their management reached a tentative three-year agreement late Friday, just ahead of a looming deadline for a union-authorized strike.

The deal offers writers minimums for animation and new media programs, paid parental leave, protections against artificial intelligence and new media residuals.

" 'S' truly is for Solidarity," the Writers Guild of America Sesame Workshop Negotiating Committee said in a statement. "We are glad to have a contract in place that allows Sesame to do what it does best – lead."

Thirty-five WGA union members had unanimously authorized a strike earlier this week if a deal wasn't made by Friday. They will vote on the new agreement in the coming days.

"This agreement is a testament to our dedication to our creative talent, and we appreciate the WGA's collaboration in working with us to establish this new industry benchmark," said a spokesperson for Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit that produces the mainstay children's program.

The union and Sesame Workshop began negotiating a new contract for the writers in February.

The threatened strike would have started Wednesday, outside of Sesame Workshop's offices in New York City.

"Sesame Workshop writers won a new agreement that recognizes the value of the incredible work they do to educate and enlighten children around the world," WGAE President Lisa Takeuchi Cullen said in a statement.

The 54th season of the show began in November and contains 35 weekly episodes.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR News NPR NewsNPR Top Stories
Ayana Archie
Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman (she/her) is a writer and editor for the Morning Edition live blog, which she helped launch in early 2021.
See stories by Rachel Treisman
Related Stories