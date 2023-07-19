Up First briefing: Meta's free AI; Trump's legal troubles; a scary fish's teeth
Former President Donald Trump's legal problems keep growing. Yesterday, he said he received a letter informing him he is a target in the special counsel's investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection. The announcement came just before his attorneys appeared in a Florida court seeking to delay the start of his trial on charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents.
A federal judge in California is set to hear a challenge to the Biden administration's new rules on seeking asylum today. The policy, which took effect in May, gives migrants one legal pathway to seek asylum through a mobile app called CBP One. The Biden administration says it's led to a drop in illegal border crossings. However, thousands face long waits at the border for appointments. Many decide to wait because the new rules make gaining asylum much harder if they cross the border illegally.
Facebook's parent company, Meta, has released its newest AI model and ChatGPT rival, Llama 2, free for research and commercial use.
U.S. officials believe Travis King, a U.S. soldier stationed in South Korea, is in North Korean custody after he crossed the border without authorization. King was recently released from a South Korean prison. He was expected to board a plane bound for Fort Bliss, Texas, to face military disciplinary action when he bolted toward North Korea. Here's what we know about his situation so far.
Go to school, get married, buy a house, have kids: these are the standard milestones in adult life. But more Americans are marrying later in life — some in their 40s or older. A few weeks ago, we asked newsletter readers aged 40+ to share stories about their love life with Morning Edition. Thank you to everyone who shared your personal stories with us.
First, writers went on strike. Then actors joined. Now, negotiations between UPS and the Teamsters union have stalled, which means workers could strike in early August. It would be the largest strike against a single employer in U.S. history.
