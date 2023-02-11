Musician Steven Van Zandt gifts Jamie Raskin a bandana, wishes him a 'rapid' recovery

When congressman Jamie Raskin began wearing bandanas while enduring cancer treatments, he credited E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt, and his signature scarves, for his new look. Van Zandt has now taken Raskin's fashion options a step further and gifted the Maryland Democrat a bandana.

"You are about to see a step up in my chemo head-cover fashions for the next few months," Raskin tweeted, alongside a photo of him donning his new bandana.

That gift is from all of us who want to thank you every day for giving us hope that there is a politician that cares about justice! Here’s to a rapid complete recovery. https://t.co/11WfFWAmrG — 🕉🇺🇦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) February 11, 2023

Raskin, who was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, announced he would begin chemo-immunotherapy in December. The cancer treatment, Raskin said in the announcement, "causes hair loss and weight gain." He later confirmed the drastic hair loss to CNN, telling the outlet that he is "losing about 40 or 50 hairs a day."

Within a month, the politician could be seen wearing a bandana at a House committee hearing. He later told HuffPost that he took inspiration from the bandanas Van Zandt, who also goes by Little Steven, often wears.

"I give all honor to Little Steven for creating this look for American men going through something," he told the outlet.

.@RepJamesComer: We're all rooting for you. We know that you're going to win this battle. You're in our thoughts & prayers.@RepRaskin: I've been gratified to receive so many kind words of encouragement & sympathy...I certainly plan on getting though this thing and beating it. pic.twitter.com/SOrCQwh23S — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) January 31, 2023

On Saturday, Raskin shared that the musician and actor gifted him a bandana. In the tweet, Raskin said he would treasure the gift "from one of the greatest musicians on earth."

Van Zandt retweeted the photo, wishing the Maryland Democrat "a rapid complete recovery."

"That gift is from all of us who want to thank you every day for giving us hope that there is a politician that cares about justice!" Van Zandt said.

