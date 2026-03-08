The U.S. names its 7th dead soldier, Iran names a new supreme leader on Day 10 of war

Updated March 9, 2026 at 10:49 AM HST

The U.S. military identified a soldier who died from his injuries sustained in Saudi Arabia, as fighting in the Middle East continued on Monday, Day 10 of the war with Iran.

Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, a 26-year-old from Kentucky, was the seventh U.S. service member to be killed since the start of the war, according to the Pentagon.

Iran launched fresh attacks on Israel and several Gulf states and beyond. Turkey, which borders Iran, said NATO defenses intercepted a missile headed its way for the second time of the conflict.

Hours earlier, Iran named Mojtaba Khamenei as its new supreme leader. The 56-year-old is the son of the previous supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed by airstrikes at the start of the war. He has close ties with Iran's Revolutionary Guard, signaling a continuation of his father's rule and hard-line stance.

Israel, meanwhile, launched new strikes overnight it said targeted sites linked to the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut and more Iranian regime-linked infrastructure in Tehran.

The escalation jolted global markets, with crude oil prices briefly nearing $120 a barrel Monday. The widening conflict has increased fears of supply disruptions across the region.

The war has killed more than 1,200 people in Iran, more than 400 in Lebanon and 11 people in Israel, according to figures from Iranian and Lebanese health officials and Israeli authorities. Israel also says two of its soldiers were killed by the Iran-backed group Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Here's what to know about the latest developments in the conflict.

A U.S. Space Brigade sergeant died of his wounds from an attack in Saudi Arabia

The U.S. Defense Department announced the identity of the seventh soldier killed in the war with Iran on Monday.

Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, 26, of Glendale, Ky., died on Sunday of injuries sustained during a March 1 attack at a military base in Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said. It said he was assigned to the 1st Space Battalion, 1st Space Brigade, and that the incident is under investigation.

As Louisville Public Media reported, several Kentucky politicians have issued statements mourning the death of Pennington and expressing sympathy for his grieving family.

Six members of the Army Reserve were killed last week by a drone attack in Kuwait, where they had been working at a command center.

Since the U.S. and Israel began attacks against Iran on Feb. 28, Iran has launched hundreds of missiles and drones at several countries in the Gulf region that host to the U.S. military.

Iran retaliates after Israel launches fresh attacks on Beirut and Tehran

Iran launched a new round of missiles and drone attacks overnight into Monday, targeting Israel and several Gulf states. The attacks came after Israel said it carried out fresh strikes on sites linked to the militant group Hezbollah in Beirut's southern suburbs and on regime-linked infrastructure in Tehran.

Lebanon's leaders on Monday called for talks with Israel to end the fighting in their country. The Israeli government did not immediately comment.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said rocket attacks into northern Israel by the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah were an attempt to lure Israeli forces into a fight with Lebanon.

In Bahrain, the state news agency said that at least 32 people were injured, including children, in an Iranian strike on the island of Sitra, south of the capital Manama.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry condemned what it called an Iranian strike on a residential facility in Al-Kharj, Saudi Arabia, saying two civilians were killed and others wounded.

Officials in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, said a fire broke out at an oil facility that was attacked overnight. Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted several drones attacking its Shaybah oil field.

In a statement Monday, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry reiterated its "firm condemnation of the Iranian attacks against the Kingdom" and neighboring countries and warned it was ready to defend itself against any future attacks.

"The Kingdom affirms that it retains its full right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents, and to deter aggression."

— Rebecca Rosman and Hadeel Al-Shalchi

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son named as new supreme leader

In an announcement early Monday in Iran, the Assembly of Experts, the clerical body responsible for selecting the country's supreme leader, said a majority of its members voted to appoint Mojtaba Khamenei as the Islamic Republic's third leader since it was founded in 1979.

The assembly also called on the Iranian public, political figures, intellectuals and senior clergy to pledge their allegiance to the newly appointed leader.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was Iran's supreme leader for 36 years and was killed on Feb. 28 in a U.S.–Israeli strike on Tehran, marking the first day of the war.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi congratulated the council on what he called its "worthy selection."

But outside of the government's core of supporters in Iran, criticism over the selection of spread quickly.

"We know he is a murderer like his father," said a woman in Tehran, as NPR's Ruth Sherlock reports. The woman asked not to be named because security forces threaten to arrest those who speak with foreign media.

President Trump on Thursday told Axios Khamenei's son would be an "unacceptable" choice to lead Iran.

"I'm not going through this to end up with another Khamenei," Trump told Time magazine last Wednesday. "I want to be involved in the selection. They can select, but we have to make sure it's somebody that's reasonable to the United States."

Following the news of Mojtaba Khamenei's selection on Monday, Fox and Friends host Brian Kilmeade said he spoke to Trump by phone and the president said, "I am not happy."

Speaking to CBS News on Monday, Trump said of Khamenei: "I have no message for him. None, whatsoever," adding that he has someone else in mind to lead the country.

Israel's military had said it would pursue any successor to Khamenei and target those participating in the selection process. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a news conference he seeks to "destabilize the regime and enable change."

Price of crude oil surpasses $100 a barrel

Global oil prices surged into the triple digits as the war continued to disrupt shipping and energy infrastructure in the Middle East.

The price of Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, briefly neared $120 a barrel in early trading Monday, amid fears the conflict could keep tankers sidelined and supplies constrained. Crude oil last traded at above $100 a barrel in 2022, after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The move had been building for days. Before the war broke out, crude was trading at $70 a barrel. Prices then jumped to just over $80 the middle of last week. Then the price hikes began to accelerate, closing at nearly $93 on Friday.

"We have gone from traders with ice in their veins to traders with panic in their veins," Rebecca Babin, an energy trader with CIBC Private Wealth, said Friday.

The average gasoline price in the U.S. has already jumped about 50 cents a gallon in a week, from just under $2.98 to $3.45, according to AAA. Patrick De Haan, the petroleum analyst for the app GasBuddy, says gasoline is likely to hit a $4 national average this week.

The surge has also rattled financial markets in Asia. Japan's Nikkei fell more than 5% Monday as oil prices rose.

— Camila Domonoske

A second missile downed headed for Turkey

NATO forces stationed in the eastern Mediterranean shot down the second missile fired into Turkish airspace since the war with Iran began, Turkey's Defense Ministry said Monday.

Local news showed fallen missile debris near a housing development in the Turkish city of Gaziantep near the border with Iran. There were no reports of injuries.

Turkey has one of the most largest militaries in NATO but has sought to keep neutral in the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

The U.S. State Department has suspended consular services in southeastern Turkey and ordered nonemergency staff and family members to depart.

A wing of the U.S. Air Force is stationed nearby at the Incirlik Air base.

In a statement, NATO spokesperson Allison Hart said, "NATO stands firm in its readiness to defend all Allies against any threat."

— Durrie Bouscaren

Bahrain's state oil company declares "force majeure" on operations

Bahrain's state oil company, Bapco Energies, declared force majeure on Monday, according to its state-owned news agency, saying the ongoing regional conflict — and recent attack on its refinery complex — had disrupted operations.

Force majeure is a legal maneuver that can allow a company to suspend contractual obligations amid extraordinary events.

Top Senate Democrats condemn strike on Iranian girls school

Top Senate Democrats condemned what they called a U.S. strike on a girls elementary school in southeastern Iran on Feb. 28, saying they were "horrified" by reports that between 165 and 180 people were killed, most of them children.

NPR reported on March 4, based on a review of commercial satellite imagery and interviews with independent experts, that a strike hit more sites than initially reported and appeared consistent with a precision airstrike on a nearby military compound — raising questions about whether outdated targeting information contributed to the school being hit.

A video released by Iranian state media on Sunday showed what appeared to be a U.S. cruise missile striking the compound. The independent online research group Bellingcat said it verified the geographical location of the video.

In a joint statement, Sens. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, Patty Murray, D-Wash., Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., Jack Reed, D-R.I., Mark Warner, D-Va., and Chris Coons, D-Del., pointed to independent analysis suggesting the strike "may have been conducted by U.S. forces," and urged a full review.

They singled out Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for what they cited as his "openly cavalier" use of force and called for a "thorough" investigation examining "whether any policy decisions may have contributed to the catastrophe."

U.S. officials dissatisfied with Israel's weekend strikes on Iranian oil facilities

U.S. officials were displeased with Israeli airstrikes that hit an oil depot in Tehran over the weekend, a person who was briefed on the matter but not authorized to speak publicly told NPR.

The strikes, which marked the first time in the war Israel has openly attacked civilian industrial infrastructure in Iran, sent fiery pillars and black smoke into the sky and caused oily raindrops to fall onto the city.

Israel said Iran's military was using the oil to fuel its missile launches at Israel.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who strongly supported the initial U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, tweeted at Israel to be cautious about its targets.

"Please be cautious about what targets you select," Graham wrote in a post on X.

He continued: "Our goal is to liberate the Iranian people in a fashion that does not cripple their chance to start a new and better life when this regime collapses. The oil economy of Iran will be essential to that endeavor."

— Daniel Estrin

Ruth Sherlock contributed reporting from Turkey on the border with Iran, Rebecca Rosman from Paris, Hadeel Al-Shalchi from Beirut, Camila Domonoske from Washington, D.C., and Daniel Estrin from Tel Aviv, Israel.

