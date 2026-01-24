© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tired of bad haircuts? 3 stylists share tips on how to get the do of your dreams

By Marielle Segarra,
Malaka Gharib
Published January 24, 2026 at 12:00 AM HST

Bad haircuts can be awful. They take forever to grow out, and you have to figure out how to cover it up in the meantime.

But they are avoidable. Stylists M Thomas Arida, Liza Gottlieb and Illeisha Lussiano explain how to find a great stylist, how to ask for what you want — and what to do if your stylist is doing something to your hair you don't like.

Follow the advice below to learn how to get the do of your dreams.

/ Malaka Gharib/NPR
/
Malaka Gharib/NPR
/ Malaka Gharib/NPR
/
Malaka Gharib/NPR
/ Malaka Gharib/NPR
/
Malaka Gharib/NPR
/ Malaka Gharib/NPR
/
Malaka Gharib/NPR
/ Malaka Gharib/NPR
/
Malaka Gharib/NPR
/ Malaka Gharib/NPR
/
Malaka Gharib/NPR
/ Malaka Gharib/NPR
/
Malaka Gharib/NPR

Malaka Gharib is a Filipino Egyptian American journalist and cartoonist. She is the author of the graphic memoirs I Was Their American Dream and It Won't Always Be Like Thishttp://malakagharib.com

The comic was edited by Beck Harlan. We'd love to hear from you. Leave us a voicemail at 202-216-9823, or email us at LifeKit@npr.org.

Listen to Life Kit on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and sign up for our newsletter. Follow us on Instagram: @nprlifekit.

Copyright 2026 NPR
National & International
Marielle Segarra
Marielle Segarra is a reporter and the host of NPR's Life Kit, the award-winning podcast and radio show that shares trustworthy, nonjudgmental tips that help listeners navigate their lives.
Malaka Gharib
Malaka Gharib is the deputy editor and digital strategist on NPR's global health and development team. She covers topics such as the refugee crisis, gender equality and women's health. Her work as part of NPR's reporting teams has been recognized with two Gracie Awards: in 2019 for How To Raise A Human, a series on global parenting, and in 2015 for #15Girls, a series that profiled teen girls around the world.
See stories by Malaka Gharib
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio