Afghan CIA fighters, like National Guard attack suspect, face stark reality in U.S.

They survived some of the Afghanistan War's most grueling and treacherous missions, regularly battling the Taliban in nighttime raids and urban gun battles. But once evacuated to the U.S., many Afghan fighters who served in "Zero Units" led by the CIA found themselves spiraling into despair because of what they saw as bureaucratic neglect and abandonment by the U.S. government, a former CIA operative and a former Afghan fighter involved in the units told NPR.

Among their ranks was Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the man charged with killing one National Guard soldier and seriously injuring a second after opening fire on them in Washington, DC on Thanksgiving Eve.

The sense of betrayal and frustration cut so deep, some Afghan soldiers living in the U.S. began threatening self-harm.

"Unfortunately, four people took their lives," said Davud, who served as a combat translator in a Zero Unit for more than a decade.

Davud, who lives now on the West Coast, agreed to be interviewed about the struggles of his fellow soldiers only if NPR identified him by his first name and concealed his identity. He said he fears for the safety of his family still living under Taliban rule in Afghanistan.

Despite their service to the U.S., many Zero Unit fighters have struggled to gain asylum or permanent residency in the U.S., according to Davud. He condemned Lakanwal's alleged actions, but spoke of the overwhelming mental health and emotional challenges fighters face living in exile.

While fighting under CIA leadership, thousands of soldiers like Davud and Lakanwal faced some of the most harrowing battles of the 20-year Afghanistan war, often carrying out two or even three combat missions a night. Their tactics were often brutal, and groups like Human Rights Watch accused them of engaging in torture and illegal killings.

"I almost got killed by a grenade," Davud told NPR, describing one firefight when an American CIA agent saved his life. "He grabbed me from my body armor and pulled me back."

After being evacuated to the U.S. in 2021, when the Taliban swept into Kabul, many Zero Unit soldiers came to feel they had been abandoned by CIA officials. Despite years of service — which Davud described as "a brotherhood" — he now believes the agency failed to help his comrades navigate America's complex immigration system.

"It's that feeling of like you did something that nobody is appreciating," he said. "That promise that was given to you by your employer was a fake promise."

NPR sent detailed questions to the CIA and to the U.S. Immigration and Citizenship and Immigration Services, asking for comment. Both agencies declined to comment on the record for this story.

But many aspects of Davud's account of growing tension and frustration among Zero Unit fighters living in the U.S. were confirmed by Geeta Bakshi, a former CIA agent who spent four years in Afghanistan.

"These guys were the tip of the spear," Bakshi said, describing the CIA's Afghan Zero Unit program in an interview with NPR. "They were out on the front, so that American personnel didn't have to be. They were the ones facing the maximum danger on the battlefield."

Bakshi now leads a refugee resettlement program, called FAMIL, that focuses on helping Zero Unit soldiers rebuild their lives inside the U.S. She says her organization grew alarmed about rising rates of self-harm among former Afghan soldiers beginning in 2023.

"Individuals from the Zero Units unfortunately suffered deaths by self-harm," Bakshi told NPR. "We raised this issue with the Biden administration and it was one that we were very concerned about. Again, we saw a direct connection to prolonged immigration delays."

Bakshi and Davud described struggling to help a growing number of Afghan soldiers in the U.S. who were spiraling into depression. Davud described one instance where a friend felt increasingly hopeless because his immigration status made it difficult for him to work.

"He was like, 'I'm going to go kill myself,' that's how bad it was," Davud said. "I was very worried for him, but we helped him." That meant offering friendship, counseling, and support.

Bakshi described a separate incident where a Zero Unit fighter appeared to be unraveling because of repeated bureaucratic snafus by U.S. officials reviewing his immigration paperwork. "He was told, 'We don't have you in the system.' This was a man who was in severe distress. What happened in his case is there was an error in the spelling of his name."

That individual eventually received a Green Card, Bakshi said, adding that with proper support many Afghan soldiers are adapting well to life in America. In rare cases where Zero Unit soldiers ended their lives, the community has held memorials.

"We usually do a religious funeral for them, on their behalf, saying a prayer," Davud said.

Lakanwal, the Zero Unit fighter accused of fatally shooting one National Guard soldier and seriously wounding another, also struggled with his immigration status. He only received asylum protection from the Trump administration in April of this year, nearly four years after coming to the U.S.

Like others who fought alongside the CIA in Afghanistan, Lakanwal appeared to be experiencing a personal crisis which began at least as early as January 2024, according to a refugee resettlement volunteer who worked with the Lakanwal family in Bellingham, Wash. Emails shared with NPR show he, too, struggled to find stable employment.

"My biggest concern was that he would harm himself," the volunteer told NPR. "I worried he would be suicidal because he was so withdrawn."

The volunteer spoke with NPR on condition of anonymity because they said they feared for their safety, as well as the safety of others in their volunteer community, because of possible retaliation for having worked with the Lakanwals and other Afghan refugees.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has said that U.S. officials believe Lakanwal was "radicalized" while living in the United States, but the volunteer said they saw no signs of radicalization. Noem offered no evidence that Lakanwal was radicalized.

Davud, the Zero Unit fighter, said he didn't know Lakanwal personally. He voiced sorrow that his community of Afghan soldiers wasn't able to help him in time.

"We had worse cases [of emotional distress] than Lakanwal but we found solutions for them," he said.

Lakanwal has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder and other charges. In the wake of the attack in Washington, D.C., the Trump administration has frozen all Afghan asylum cases and officials say the legal status of refugees from Afghanistan living in the U.S. is being reexamined.

CIA director John Ratcliffe suggested in a statement that Lakanwal and his fellow soldiers weren't properly vetted "This individual — and so many others — should have never been allowed to come here," Ratcliffe said.

FBI director Kash Patel also said the Biden administration failed to properly vet "in any way, shape or form this individual and countless others."

That account was disputed by Davud., and Biden administration officials who said the Afghans underwent rigorous vetting.

"What they said about Mr. Lakanwal wasn't vetted? We were all vetted," he said, describing years of scrutiny, including polygraph tests and detailed interviews by the CIA and other federal agencies, in Afghanistan and in the United States.

"We worked with them for twenty years," Davud said. "I was really shocked by the CIA director's comment. I felt so betrayed."

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can dial or text 988 and be connected to help.



