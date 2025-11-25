© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Sen. Mark Kelly: Trump and Hegseth don't 'understand the Constitution'

By Scott Detrow,
Jeffrey PierreAva BergerJohn Ketchum
Published November 25, 2025 at 11:10 AM HST
Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly during a visit to NPR headquarters on Nov. 18, 2025.
Zayrha Rodriguez
/
NPR
Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly during a visit to NPR headquarters on Nov. 18, 2025.

Updated November 25, 2025 at 12:58 PM HST

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., told NPR "it just doesn't make any sense" for him to face a military court-martial after he and other Democratic lawmakers released a video reminding active-duty troops that they do not have to follow illegal orders.

On Monday, the Pentagon announced an investigation into Kelly, a retired U.S. Navy fighter pilot, for possible violations of military law for appearing in the video. The video was published as legal questions swirl around the Trump administration's deployment of National Guard troops to U.S. cities.

While the White House has since walked back the president's remarks calling the Senators' video "seditious behavior, punishable by DEATH," Kelly told All Things Considered he thinks President Trump is "declaring that loyalty to the Constitution is punishable by death."

Listen to the full interview by clicking play on the blue box above.

Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
Jeffrey Pierre
Jeffrey Pierre is an editor and producer on the Education Desk, where helps the team manage workflows, coordinate member station coverage, social media and the NPR Ed newsletter. Before the Education Desk, he was a producer and director on Morning Edition and the Up First podcast.
Ava Berger
John Ketchum
