Sunday Puzzle: Same beginnings

On-air challenge

I'm going to name some things. For each one you tell me something the thing has that starts with the same first two letters that the thing does.

Ex. TRee —> TRunk (A tree has a trunk, and both tree and trunk start with TR)

1. Fish

2. Horse

3. Hammer

4. Coat

5. Body

6. Magazine

7. Strawberry

8. Car

9. Blender

10. Mouth

11. Broom

12. Corn

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge comes from Philip Goodman, of Binghamton, N.Y. Name an animal in five letters. Add two letters and rearrange the result to name a bird in seven letters. Then add two letters to that and rearrange the result to name another animal in nine letters. What creatures are these?

Challenge Answer

Llama --> Mallard --> Armadillo

Winner

Dave Scheid of Rochester, Minn.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Alan Guttman, of Hampton, Va. Name an activity in the form of "blank and blank." Move the first letter of the second word to the start of the first word. The result will be two modes of transporting things. What is the activity and what are the modes of transport?

