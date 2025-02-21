National & International What even IS art? The quiz doesn't know — but do you? By Holly J. Morris Published February 21, 2025 at 12:00 AM HST Facebook LinkedIn Email Christie's Images Ltd. 2025; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images; Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty ImagesFrom left: AI art, a movie star, an embattled mayor. This week, we touched on some of our very favorite topics: animals in human places, AI-generated content, heroic dogs, child actors, the papacy and more. Enjoy! Copyright 2025 NPR Loading...