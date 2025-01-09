Powerful winds fueling the California wildfires are expected through Friday

This is a developing story. For the latest local updates, head to LAist.com. Also, sign up for NPR's breaking news alerts.

Red flag warnings have been extended through Friday for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties as gusty winds whip across the area and multiple fires burn out of control.

A red flag warning means the combination of warm temperatures, low humidities and strong winds are expected to increase the risk of fire.

"Critical fire weather will last through Friday for portions of LA and Ventura counties, including major wildfire locations such as the Palisades Fire, the Eaton Fire and the Hurst Fire," the NWS says. "Gusty winds and very dry conditions will continue to fuel fire starts and existing fires. Please use extreme caution with any ignition source and stay alert to the forecast and follow instructions from local officials."

Another round of winds from the northeast are expected to develop Thursday, with winds strengthening and "another moderate to locally strong Santa Ana wind event is forecast," the agency says. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to 55 mph will occur before increasing by 10 to 15 mph overnight through Friday morning. This, combined with extremely low humidity, is conducive to fueling flames.

The winds have gradually weakened since reaching up to 100 mph in some places since the fires began.

The Santa Ana winds — dry, gusty winds that blow toward the coast — have fueled the fires in Southern California this week. They are relatively common in the region, but meteorologists say the current strength is abnormal.

"The typical strengths of the winds are on the order of, say, 30 to 60 mph when they occur, a couple times a year," Ariel Cohen, chief meteorologist for the NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard office, told NPR's Morning Edition. "Every once in a while we get a much stronger Santa Ana wind event like what we had over the past 24 to 36 hours, in which case we ended up with a widespread, life-threatening and destructive windstorm."

A wind advisory will remain in effect until at least 2 p.m. PT on Friday. The NWS advises those in the area to stay at least 100 feet away from downed power lines and call 911.

The California Newsroom is following the extreme weather from across the region. Click through to LAist's coverage for the latest.

NPR's Rachel Treisman and Ayana Archie contributed to this report.

Copyright 2025 NPR