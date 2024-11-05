Hurricane Rafael forms in the Caribbean Sea and expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico

Rafael has strengthened into a hurricane as it moves through the southern Caribbean Sea.

The category 1 storm has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and is approaching the Cayman Islands. It will be near or over western Cuba Wednesday, and move into the Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday night.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say a “steady to rapid intensification” is expected during the next 24 hours or so.

Heavy rainfall is predicted through early Thursday across Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and parts of Cuba. Isolated totals up to 10 inches are anticipated across higher terrain, which could lead to flash flooding and mudslides.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Lower and Middle Florida Keys and the Dry Tortugas where up to three inches of rain is forecast. A few tornadoes are possible tomorrow over the Keys and inland Southwest Florida.

While additional strengthening is forecast, the storm is predicted to weaken to a tropical storm due to wind shear and cooler waters when it enters the Gulf of Mexico.

Meteorologists caution it is too soon to determine what, if any, impacts Rafael could bring to portions of the northern Gulf Coast.

