Biden/Trump presidential debate: Watch or listen with HPR

President Biden and former President Donald Trump will face off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 general election tonight in Atlanta.

It begins a new phase of the presidential race, less than five months out from Nov. 5, Election Day, as the matchup remains extremely tight. Biden and Trump stand virtually tied, according to the latest NPR/PBS News/Marist poll, which echoes a months-long trend of recent national surveys.

The debate also breaks with campaign tradition, occurring months earlier than usual and with a new set of rules both candidates have agreed to, including no live audience. It’s also the first debate either candidate has participated in this campaign season. Biden largely ran unopposed, and Trump notably skipped the GOP primary debates.

Streaming

Video: Watch the debate live on YouTube via PBS News using the player above

Audio: Listen on our radio livestream by pressing the "play" button on this page, or listen on your phone or tablet using the Hawaiʻi Public Radio app (iOS/Android).

Radio

Tune into HPR-1 from 3 -5 p.m. for "Live Special Coverage of the CNN Presidential Debate Simulcast on NPR News."

Where to listen:

Oʻahu

HPR-1: 88.1 KHPR

Kauaʻi

HPR-1: 89.9 KIPL, 88.1 KHPR

Lānaʻi

HPR-1: 90.7 KKUA, 103.1 KJHF

Maui

HPR-1: 90.7 KKUA, 103.1 KJHF

Molokaʻi

HPR-1: 90.7 KKUA, 103.1 KJHF

Hawaiʻi Island

HPR-1: 88.7 KHPH, 89.1 KANO, 90.7 KKUA, 94.9 K235CN

