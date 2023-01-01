Share a member testimonial
Mahalo for your interest in sharing your voice with HPR! We hope that by following these instructions you will be able to produce a clear, high-quality recording for potential use across the HPR airwaves. Below you will find tips and instructions on how to record this audio on your smartphone or web browser and email them to HPR. Please note: We will do our best to get your recording programmed for the air but cannot make any guarantees due to scheduling and broadcast standards.
Tips for a good recording
- Find a quiet place to record. Be mindful of external noises in your environment, i.e. air conditioner, refrigerator, traffic, TV, birds. If you have access to a room with low ceilings or carpet – even better!
- If you have a pair of headphones or earbuds with a built-in microphone for making phone calls, this may offer better quality than the device by itself.
- It’s ok if there is a pause or silence at the beginning, end, or middle of your recording. HPR’s sound engineer can make edits to adjust for this.
- Don't overthink it! We're not looking for perfection. A deep calming breath is always helpful before diving in. Remember to speak slowly and as clearly as possible. Try speaking with a smile on your face!
- You may submit multiple recordings of the below prompts, but please keep each recording to under 23 seconds in length.
What to say! HPR 2023 Member Anniversary Celebration
Please select two or three of the following prompts and fill in with your personal information. You may choose whether or not to include your last name(s) and to what extent you describe where you're from (city, state, etc). Tip: Consider writing this out in your own words before recording.
Single Member
- Prompt #1: My name is [name] from [neighborhood/island/city/state] and I've been a member of HPR since [year joined]!
- Prompt #2: My name is [name] from [neighborhood/island/city/state] and I’m proud to be a [anniversary year] year member of Hawai‘i Public Radio!
Prompt #3: This is [name] from [neighborhood/island/city/state] and I’ve been an HPR member for [xx] years!
- Example: This is Candace Lee from Pearl City and I’ve been an HPR member for 30 years!
- Example: My name is Jonas from Wailuku, Maui and I've been a member of HPR since 2018!
Couple/Family
- Prompt #1: We are [names/the blank ‘‘ohana/family] from [neighborhood/island/city/state] and we’re proud to be HPR members since [year joined]!
Prompt #2: We are [names/the blank ‘‘ohana/family] from [neighborhood/island/city/state] and we’re proud to celebrate our [anniversary year] year as members of Hawai‘i Public Radio!
- Example: We are José and Jen of Honolulu and we’re proud to be HPR members since 1993!
- Example: We are the Matsumoto ‘ohana from Waimea, Hawai‘i Island and we’re proud to celebrate our 15th year as members of Hawai‘i Public Radio!
Record using an iPhone, iPad, or Mac
- Open the Voice Memos app (Standard iOS app most likely already installed on your device or available free in the App Store).
- When ready to record – tap the red circle button at bottom center of screen.
- If using an iPhone, hold it to your ear while talking like you're making a phone call.
- If using an iPad or Mac, make sure your mouth is within one foot of the device.
- When finished recording, press the red square to stop.
- The app will automatically save and give the recording a title, such as “New Recording.” If you’d like to rename your recording, tap the title and type a new name.
- Press the play button to listen back to your recording.
- Ready to send? In your Voice Memos list, tap the recording you wish to send, then tap the icon with 3 dots.
- Tap Share, select to send by email to Courtney Thomas at cthomas@hawaiipublicradio.org. Your recording is now attached to the email draft.
- Please mention your name and any other pertinent information in body of email. Send!
Record using an Android phone
- Find (or download) a simple voice recording app. Depending on your device there may be one already built-in. If you don’t see one, you can download a free app, such as Easy Voice Recorder in the Google Play store.
- When ready to record – tap the red record button at bottom center of screen.
- Hold the phone to your ear while talking like you’re making a phone call.
- When you finish recording, press the red button (to pause) or check mark (to save).
- Press the play button to listen back to your recording.
- Look for a Share or Options icon and select to send by email to Courtney Thomas at cthomas@hawaiipublicradio.org.
- Please mention your name and any other pertinent information in body of email. Send!
Record online in a web browser using any device
This method could work for you whether you’re on a Mac, PC, iPhone, iPad, Android, or other tablet.
- Open web browser of your choice (Google Chrome is recommended for PC and Android. Safari is recommended for iPhone).
- Visit the Rev Online Voice Recorder at rev.com/onlinevicerecorder
Note: This feature is free to use, and will not collect or store your recording in any way. It may prompt you to transcribe the audio after recording (a paid service), but you can ignore this and download your recording for free.
- When ready to record - click the red “Record” button. You should see an audio animation indicating that you are recording.
- If using a smartphone, hold it to your ear while talking as if making a phone call. If using a computer or tablet, make sure your mouth is within one foot of the device.
- When you finish recording, click “Pause.” You may click “Resume” if you want to record more, or “Preview” if you are finished and ready to listen to your recording.
- Note: DO NOT press the “Transcribe” button.
- Click the download button, which looks like an arrow pointing down to a horizontal line.
- Compose an email to Courtney Thomas at cthomas@hawaiipublicradio.org and attach your downloaded file.
- Please mention your name and any other pertinent information in body of email. Send!
For questions or concerns please email Kyla Herrmann, HPR On-Air Campaign and Event Producer at kherrmann@hawaiipublicradio.org. Mahalo!