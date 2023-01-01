In response to the devastating fires on Maui, Hawaiʻi Public Radio and Hawaiʻi Community Foundation have joined forces to raise money for the Maui Strong Fund, beginning today through midnight Friday, August 25.

Contributions will provide financial resources that can be deployed quickly, with a focus on rapid response and recovery for the devastating wildfires on Maui.

Funding will support evolving needs, including shelter, food, financial assistance, and other services as identified by our partners doing critical work on Maui.

One-hundred percent of proceeds raised by HPR will be donated to Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund, which has already awarded more than $5 million dollars to fifty nonprofits on the ground, directly assisting Maui residents and families.

Donations may be made today through Friday, August 25 here or by calling 888-536-4700.

HPR applied for and received special permission from the Federal Communications Commission, permitting the station to use its airwaves to fundraise for another organization. The station will cover transaction processing fees so that 100% of dollars contributed will go to the Maui Strong Fund. HPR has canceled its scheduled fall membership campaign and is redirecting efforts to this fundraiser.

Visit hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/strengthening/maui-strong-fund to learn more about the Maui Strong Fund.