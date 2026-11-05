Gov. Green won't retain Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez

Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green will replace his attorney general.

The state Attorney General's office confirmed that Anne Lopez emailed staff to let them know she will not be retained as AG after December. She thanked her staff for their work.

"Serving as Attorney General for the State of Hawaiʻi has been one of the greatest honors of my professional career," Lopez said in a statement sent to HPR. "I have truly loved this work and am incredibly proud of our attorneys, investigators and staff. It has been a privilege to work alongside them and this administration. I wish Governor Green, the department and its dedicated employees continued success in the important work ahead for Hawaiʻi."

The governor's office thanked Lopez for her service and told HPR that Green will make additional announcements on appointments to his leadership team.

There is no timeline for those announcements, and a spokesperson for the governor did not respond to questions about whether the departure of Lopez was connected to the recent bribery investigation involving former Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and some of Green’s appointees.