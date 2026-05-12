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Hawaiʻi artists concerned about business scams using 'AI slop'

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender,
Cassie Ordonio
Published May 12, 2026 at 12:02 PM HST
Screenshots of the AI-generated TikTok account @aloha.resin.craft.
TikTok
Screenshots of the AI-generated TikTok account @aloha.resin.craft.

With strands of wavy hair and brown eyes, a woman, appearing to be a Pacific Islander making a resin lamp, reads from her phone a rude comment on TikTok with sad music playing in the background of her video. “Oh, you’re a Polynesian woman that makes ocean lamps for kids. Stick to Moana. Time for a real job,” she read.

Her followers leave supportive comments defending her work and asking where to buy her products. But the woman isn’t real. The woman, appearing to be a Pacific Islander, was created by artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence has been used to prompt sham small businesses online, and the trend is raising concerns among artists in Hawai‘i.

Jeremy Carrasco is a national journalist who covers AI-generated media. He estimates there could be tens of thousands of accounts like this one: AI-generated videos created by scammers.

A full text version of this story will be available later today.
Tags
Local News Artificial IntelligenceTechnology
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Cassie Ordonio
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