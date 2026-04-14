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State agribusiness agency to vote on acquiring Wahiawā dam and spillway

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published April 14, 2026 at 10:57 AM HST
The Agribusiness Development Corp. board is set to acquire the Wahiawa Dam and spillway on April 15.
Cassie Ordonio
/
HPR
Water from the Wahiawā reservoir is released into Kaukonahua Stream, seen here in March 2026.

The state Agribusiness Development Corp. board is set to make a key vote tomorrow to acquire the Wahiawā dam and spillway.

It’s part of a process to acquire the privately owned dam after the legislature passed a law in 2023.

This upcoming vote will come weeks after the dam came within three feet of overtopping during the back-to-back Kona low storms.

The over 100-year-old dam is considered a high hazard, meaning if the structure were to fail, it would result in property damage and loss of human life.

Dole Food Co., which partially owns the dam and reservoir, has been fined by the state in the past for failing to address safety concerns, such as an undersized and deteriorated spillway, and embankment stability issues, according to state documents. 

A drone image of the Wahiawā Dam and Reservoir on the morning of March 20, 2026.
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Earlier this month, the state Board of Land and Natural Resources voted to acquire the reservoir. Now, ADC will need to vote to acquire the dam and spillway. ADC is administratively attached to the state Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism.

Rep. Amy Perruso said she’s certain the board will vote to acquire parts of the Wahiawā irrigation system. She visited the dam with a Dole representative last week.

“It really just confirmed for me, while we do have some repairs to make to the spillway, there has been significant investment in maintenance to the dam, and it's not in complete disrepair,” she said. "I think that while we do need to strengthen it, I am not highly anxious about the dam in relationship to Waialua.”

According to the 2023 law, the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity was to originally acquire the Wahiawā dam and spillway. However, that state department doesn't have statutory power to hold title and fee. Therefore, ADC must acquire it.

If the ADC board approves the acquisition in tomorrow’s vote, DAB will start making improvements to the spillway and embankment.
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Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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