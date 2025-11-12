AlohaCare expands access to medical equipment for Medicaid, Medicare patients

AlohaCare members, including those enrolled in Medicaid and Medicare, will have more access to medical equipment like breast pumps and incontinence supplies.

The nonprofit insurance provider is partnering with Aeroflow Health so that its patients can use their insurance to purchase the medical equipment.

Aeroflow Health Vice President of Health Solution Marketing & Operations Amanda Minimi explained that AlohaCare patients will be able to shop for the supplies on its website.

"A lot of times, patients don't know that breast pumps are covered at no cost through their insurance. They may go to retail facilities to try to find a breast pump. Alternatively, if they do know it's covered through their insurance plans, they are highly personalized pieces of equipment, so I think it's finding the right device that fits you, fits your lifestyle," she said.

"We are able to reach more patients. We're able to reach those patients that live in maternal care deserts — about 50% of the maternal care deserts we're actually reaching, and we're doing it through a digital front door. So we're delivering an Amazon-like experience to patients where they can access and shop for breast pumps through their insurance."

She added that in the last year, Aeroflow Health received over a thousand requests for services from Hawaiʻi Medicaid patients, which they will now be able to serve through its partnership with AlohaCare.

AlohaCare currently serves about 80,000 residents in Hawaiʻi who have Medicaid and Medicare coverage.