Suspect arrested following string of fires in Kunia and Haleʻiwa

The Honolulu Police Department has arrested a 70-year-old man on suspicion of second-degree arson in connection with the recent fires in Kunia.

Police said the suspect was arrested after being observed near two fires on Saturday in Kunia and Haleʻiwa, but has been connected to others.

On Saturday a Dodge pickup truck that was connected to previous fires was seen parked on Kunia Road, and minutes later, a fire started that spread toward the Royal Kunia neighborhood and came within 900 feet of homes, HPD said.

The same truck was then seen later that day at Haleʻiwa Beach Park, and an off-duty officer reportedly saw the driver “enter the brush shortly before another fire started.”

HPD Lt. Deena Thoemmes said, “ He requested patrol units who responded, detained the male driver and confirmed the vehicle matched the one in the previous crime information bulletin that we dispersed.”

Police said they executed a search warrant on the suspect’s truck, and recovered “ignitable substances” from it. The police and fire department are still investigating the fires in the Kunia area.

HPD said it responded to eight fire calls in the Kunia and Wahiawā areas between Aug. 11 and Saturday, and is still investigating some of the fires.

The largest of those fires started on Aug. 19 and burned about 250 acres of land. HPD said investigators used photos from partner agencies and information from the public to connect the suspect and his truck to the start of that fire and others.

Thoemmes said the public has been critical to helping the investigation, and encourages the community to continue reaching out.

“If you see anything, if you see anybody in that area, of course, if you see a fire, call 911, report any suspicious activity because those fires happen, as we all know, it happens very fast depending on the wind and where it's located,” Thoemmes said.