Lahaina town's sewer system is 100% restored post-wildfire

Lahaina has reached another milestone in wildfire recovery and infrastructure repairs. The town's sewer system is now 100% restored.

Thousands of linear feet of sewer lines, along with three wastewater pump stations and West Maui’s wastewater reclamation facility, were all affected by the Aug. 8, 2023, fire.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been working on completing the sewer line along Fleming Road to support FEMA's Kilohana temporary housing site. That line is now finished, allowing Fleming Road residents to also connect to the new line.

Maui County's Department of Environmental Management Director Shayne Agawa recently shared the news with Lahaina residents.

"Over 3,500 parcels now have sewer. I'd just like to give a special thanks to USACE, who worked hard on the Fleming Road project. They completed that recently, the lines passed inspection and was operational, which allowed these 62 lots to tie in, and this is in the Wahikuli Terrace subdivision," he said.

"EPA stepped up and helped us to clear the debris from the sewer lines and to CCTV inspect over 90,000 linear feet of damaged sewer lines. Without their resources and their support, we could not have gotten to this point of restoring all the sewer back in Lahaina."

Agawa also thanked Maui County administration and employees for their efforts to ensure repairs moved forward as quickly as possible.

Most of all, he expressed gratitude to Lahaina residents for their patience as the county and its partners worked to get service restored.