Art at the Capitol invites public to connect with artists, lawmakers and community

The Hawaiʻi State Capitol is itself a work of art.

Unlike other state capitol buildings of typical neoclassical architecture, Hawaiʻi's Capitol is fashioned after the volcanoes that formed the islands.

Art is everywhere, from a 36-foot circular mosaic in the center of the building to the artworks that decorate the corridors and lawmakers' offices. Even the chambers in the House and Senate have large-scale murals and chandeliers.

The public will be able to see these artworks in detail at the 16th annual Art At the Capitol on April 11 from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

This year's theme is "Kalena: The Talent of Hawaiʻi."

Cassie Ordonio / HPR Rep. Jeanné Kapela poses for a portrait in her office at the Capitol.

Rep. Jeanné Kapela, who chairs the House Culture and Arts Committee, said the event "brings the building alive."

"It brings community to the building," she said, adding that community members can get to know their lawmakers through the art in their offices.

The free event draws numerous performances. Ballerinas often dance on the tile mosaic, "Aquarius," created by Tadashi Sato. There will also be breakdancers.

Kapela added that there would be cultural performances, including taiko drumming and the Japanese tea ceremony chadō.

The event will showcase short films such as "The Arrangements" and "The Queen's Flowers." The filmmakers will speak about their films on multiple panels.

The public can also participate by painting the wall surrounding the Capitol with Native Hawaiian artist Solomon Enos, who is designing the large-scale mural on the Capitol reflecting pools.

Jason Ubay / HPR The Hawaiʻi State Capitol courtyard on opening day of the legislative session. (Jan. 15, 2025)

Kapela said there will be a revival of the legislative talent show.

"Legislators and staff get to show a different side of their personality through art and through performance," she said. "We have a flute player, a violinist, some singers, and some comedians."

Forty-nine lawmakers, the governor and lieutenant governor, are participating in this year's event.

Hawaiʻi has a law setting aside 1% of new state building construction and renovation costs for acquiring art.

Each lawmaker can choose their art from the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts inventory to furnish their offices.

The public can tour the offices of lawmakers to view each art piece.

"This is an opportunity for us to come together and celebrate art in a time when things really are uncertain," she said.