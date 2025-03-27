Maui County budget proposal written in ʻOlelo Hawaiʻi for the first time in 100 years

Maui County's $1.5 billion proposed budget for the 2026 fiscal year focuses on recovery, resilience and investments across the county.

Mayor Richard Bissen presented his proposed budget this week to the Maui County Council, which also included a historic delivery.

Maui County / Facebook For the first time in over a century, this year's County of Maui fiscal budget will be formally delivered to the Office of the County Clerk in both English and ʻOlelo Hawaiʻi.

"This year we center our budget and vision around our kahua — the very foundation that reminds us to care for our people, protect our ʻāina, respect our culture and honor our history," Bissen said.

"In a historic and deeply meaningful step, I'm honored to share that for the first time in 100 years, our native language is being returned to an equal status in Maui County government. Staying true to our commitment to cultural restoration and inclusion, this year's County of Maui fiscal budget mayor's message will be formally delivered to the county clerk in both English and ʻOlelo Hawaiʻi."

Bissen proposed no increases to real property taxes — and owner-occupied properties will see a tax reduction.

Budget priorities include kamaʻāina housing, fire recovery and cultural and natural resources. Key investments will focus on emergency preparedness and public safety.



The county is also expecting $1.6 billion in federal funding over the next six years through the federal Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery program.

Over the next month, the council's Budget, Finance, and Economic Development committee will review the mayor's proposed budget, and the community will also have the opportunity to weigh in on what's most important to them.