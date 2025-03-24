Lawmakers call for public health emergency in face of climate change

Scientists say that as temperatures rise as a result of climate change, more people will be vulnerable to heat-related illnesses, mosquito-borne diseases, and water scarcity.

Those risks and others present "a dire threat to public health," according to a new resolution put forward by state representatives.

The measure would declare an official public health emergency and call for statewide coordination on a public health response to climate change. No funding is attached to the resolution.

It received unanimous support from testifying state agencies, health experts, and individuals in its first committee hearing last Thursday.

The State Office of Planning and Sustainable Development was among those supporting the measure. But it also requested in its testimony that the Legislature allocate more resources to state agencies to carry out climate change-related policy mandates.

The agency said it is already required by state law to coordinate several climate change efforts, but lacks the staffing and funding to fulfill those mandates.

"Since 2018, OPSD has repeatedly requested additional staff and budgetary support for the State Sustainability Branch from the Legislature, yet these critical resources remain unallocated," OPSD stated in its written testimony.

"Without adequate personnel and funding, the State's ability to implement meaningful, cross-sector climate solutions remains severely limited."

The House Committee on Energy and Environmental Protection voted to pass the resolution on Thursday.