Christopher Dawson, founder and former chair of the Hawaiian Native Corporation, has died

Christopher Mailani Dawson, a prominent member of the Native Hawaiian community, died last Thursday. He was 62.

A statement from his family says he died of unknown causes, but the Honolulu Medical Examiner listed the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head and neck. It listed the manner of death as a suicide.

On Monday, the medical examiner referred further questions to the Honolulu Mayor's Office, which says the final autopsy is not complete and a law enforcement investigation is ongoing.

The medical examiner says a second examination will be conducted. The results will be incorporated into the final autopsy report.

Dawson was the founder and former chairman of the Hawaiian Native Corporation, a nonprofit that owns other subsidiary companies that operate under the brand name Dawson.

In July 2023, federal agents executed a search warrant at Hawaiian Native Corporation for potential financial and tax crimes. At the time, a Dawson spokesperson said in a statement that the company was cooperating with investigators.

Allen Hoe, board chair of the Hawaiian Native Corporation, and Dave Johnson, president and CEO of Dawson, said in a statement, “We are profoundly sorry to hear of the passing of Chris Dawson. As our founder, he was instrumental in shaping the early chapters of our company’s story. We honor the foundation he helped create and remain committed to building on that legacy. Our heartfelt aloha and condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Dawson also dedicated his efforts to preserving Hawaiʻi's polo legacy and helping grow the sport in the islands.

