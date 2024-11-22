Short-term rentals may soon be allowed on apartment-zoned land on Oʻahu

Short-term rentals may soon be allowed on apartment-zoned land along Hoakalei Resort and Lagoon in ʻEwa Beach.

The Honolulu City Council Planning and Economy Committee advanced a bill that adjusts land uses across the island. One portion of the bill revolves around 42 acres of land that contains about 842 units. These units are directly next to Hoakalei Resort.

Councilmember Andria Tupola, who represents that area, pushed to allow transient vacation rentals, or TVUs, because she said it will be contained to the resort area as imagined in the ʻEwa Development Plan and the Oʻahu General Plan.

"This was contemplated as the whole resort area, similarly to how Ko Olina was contemplated to have some housing. Of which all the housing in Ko Olina is not used for TVU's but they are allowed to," Tupola said.

"So we have 842 houses we're talking about. Will every single one, every day, be a TVU? No, It won't. I think allowing it to have that ability in the resort area was our policy stance as councilmembers to make sure that we keep it within the resort area, not in the neighborhoods," she added.

However, the Department of Planning and Permitting wanted to see the area preserved for long-term housing. Councilmember Calvin Say raised concerns about the new short-term rentals not contributing to Oʻahu's lack of housing for residents.

The measure, which contains many other changes to land use across the island, will next be heard by the full council for a final vote.