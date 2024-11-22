Events supporting small businesses happening in Honolulu, Lahaina

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here's a couple of free events happening across the state.

There are two community events planned for this weekend — one in the heart of Oʻahu in Chinatown and the other in West Maui.

The first-ever Dine, Art, Shop, and Love Honolulu Fest is slated for Saturday, Nov. 23. The festival is put on by the City and County of Honolulu along with partner organizations.

The event aims to showcase Chinatown’s rich culture and promote local business. There will be live performances, music and a fashion show. It is free to attend, and parking will be available at the former Walmart building in Downtown Honolulu.

On Maui, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement is hosting the three-day Lahaina Festival from Nov. 24-26. It will be held at The Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows in Kāʻanapali.

The event coincides with the Maui Invitational, an annual college basketball tournament, which is projected to bring in 7,000 visitors this year. The festival is free to the public and will feature local artists and vendors.

“There’s been a lot of support for survivors that have impacted households, and the business community hasn’t gotten much support. So, this is something that we’ve conceptualized and wanted to feed from the synergy,” CNHA CEO Kuhio Lewis said.

Lewis adds that the nonprofit is committed to efforts that will help aid Maui’s economic recovery from the August 2023 wildfires.