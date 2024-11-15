© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea goes ashore on Kauaʻi

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published November 15, 2024 at 10:17 AM HST

Your favorite sea creature who lives in a pineapple under the sea is performing on Kauaʻi this weekend.

The Hawaiʻi Children’s Theatre production of "The SpongeBob Musical" features an all-local cast.

Artistic Director Tom Frascatore said the show will have high-energy performances and is for all ages.

"From the moment you walk in the convention hall, you're going to be in an entirely different undersea world, which has in its baseline, silly," he said. "It's fun. It is, at moments, heartwarming, and the music is amazing."

There will be several performances from Nov. 17 to 30 at the Kauaʻi War Memorial Convention Hall in Līhuʻe.

