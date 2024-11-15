The sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea goes ashore on Kauaʻi

Your favorite sea creature who lives in a pineapple under the sea is performing on Kauaʻi this weekend.

The Hawaiʻi Children’s Theatre production of "The SpongeBob Musical" features an all-local cast.

Artistic Director Tom Frascatore said the show will have high-energy performances and is for all ages.

"From the moment you walk in the convention hall, you're going to be in an entirely different undersea world, which has in its baseline, silly," he said. "It's fun. It is, at moments, heartwarming, and the music is amazing."

There will be several performances from Nov. 17 to 30 at the Kauaʻi War Memorial Convention Hall in Līhuʻe.

For more information, click here.