Some Kauaʻi voters urged to re-register after post office closure

Voters on Kauaʻi who had a P.O. Box at the now-closed Keālia Post Office are being advised to re-register with a new mailing address.

The Elections Division wants to ensure voters’ ballot packets are sent correctly.

The U.S. Postal Service can only deliver ballots to the address printed on them and can’t forward them, even with forwarding services in place.

This will also help to validate voter mailing addresses to maintain the integrity of the voter file.

Impacted voters can re-register with a valid Hawaiʻi Driver’s License online at https://olvr.hawaii.gov or by completing an application at the Elections Office at 4386 Rice St. in Līhue.