Maui program gets funding boost to extend youth addiction treatment programs

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published September 16, 2024 at 9:28 AM HST
Aaron Guerrero, MEO Youth Service specialist, plays “1-2-3-Look,” a game that encourages participants to observe their fellow players. This was a cyberbullying and suicide prevention exercise at Kamp Kāohi, held on April 13 and 14 at Moloka‘i Baptist Church.
MEO
A program to help prevent substance abuse, bullying and suicide among middle and high school youth on Moloka‘i just got a funding boost.

Hawaiʻi-based Nuestro Futuro Foundation has provided two grants this year to support Maui Economic Opportunity’s Kāohi program. Kāohi offers in-school and out-of-school programs focusing on peer leadership, college and career development, volunteerism and cultural activities, along with prevention programs.

Last fiscal year, the free program engaged with more than 200 youth ages 11 to 18. This year’s grants will support Kāohi’s continuation.

“It is because of the Nuestro Futuro Foundation that MEO has been able to tackle the issues of substance abuse, bullying and suicide among youth on Moloka‘i,” said MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe in a news release.

“While working with youth and their families to delay the use of tobacco/vaping, drugs and alcohol, we are also laying the foundation for Moloka‘i youth to be contributing members and future leaders of the community," she said.

Students in the program have engaged in community activities including working in taro fields and fishponds, learning the basics of auto maintenance repairs, and participating in Kamp Kāohi overnight camping trips.

“Nuestro Futuro is honored to be able to partner with MEO in support of this impactful program for our youth on Molokaʻi," said Abigail Perrin, executive director of Nuestro Futuro Foundation, in a news release.

