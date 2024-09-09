County declares Stage 1 water shortage for Central and South Maui

A water shortage is underway on Maui, and county officials are calling for conservation measures. The Department of Water Supply has declared a Stage 1 water shortage for the Central Maui System.

Stage 1 is the first of three water shortage stages, with Stage 3 being the most critical.

“Peak water demand over the summer has put a strain on our limited water supply and stresses water resources,” said John Stufflebean, the director of the department. “Although the recent rains have been beneficial, water use is expected to increase again throughout the remainder of the dry season.”

The county’s Water Shortage and Conservation Plan calls for a reduction in water demand by 10%.

All customers throughout Central and South Maui are being asked to follow all water use restrictions:



Irrigation is allowed for no more than two days per week according to the following schedule:

Monday and Friday for even-numbered residential addresses. Tuesday and Saturday for odd-numbered residential addresses. Wednesday and Sunday for even-numbered commercial facilities and multifamily units. Monday and Thursday for odd-numbered commercial facilities and multifamily units.

Customers must repair any leaks, breaks or faulty sprinklers within five days of notice or notification to the extent feasible.

Existing pools shall not be emptied and refilled using potable water unless required for public health and safety purposes.

Filling or refilling ornamental ponds is prohibited. Ornamental ponds that sustain aquatic life and were actively managed prior to the shortage declaration are exempt.

Voluntary conservation practices to reduce unnecessary water use is also requested, until further notice:



Avoid washing vehicles unless using a handheld container, hose with automatic shut-off device or at a commercial car wash.

Avoid watering vegetated areas in a manner that causes excessive runoff onto an adjoining sidewalk, driveway, street or gutter.

Avoid watering vegetated areas within 48 hours of a measurable rainfall event.

Limit irrigation of landscaped areas to the hours before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m.

Hotels may offer their guests the option to not have linens and towels laundered daily.

Restaurants may only serve water upon request from patrons.

“We will continue to watch supply and demand and the weather forecasts to determine any changes to the Stage 1 water shortage for Central and South Maui,” Stufflebean said. “We appreciate water usersʻ collaboration to implement these measures.”