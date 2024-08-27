Hawaiʻi County seeks to support homelessness and housing projects with $10.5M grant

The County of Hawaiʻi wants to fund local projects that address homelessness and housing issues on the island.

There’s $10.5 million in the county’s Homelessness and Housing Fund reserved for those projects. Now, the county’s Office of Housing and Community Development is encouraging public agencies, nonprofit and for-profit organizations to submit proposed projects to use that funding.

The county said it’s hoping to improve the housing supply, but it has other goals too.

“ We're striving to hit four different things: help build capacity within local organizations and nonprofits, support housing-focused projects that offer pathways to housing, facilitate community collaboration amongst organizations and service providers and support the efforts to tell the collective story of the work being done through data, said Sharon Hirota, division manager with the Office of Housing and Community Development.

The Homelessness and Housing Fund was established in 2022 and expires in 2027. A portion of the countyʻs residential property tax revenue is dedicated to it.

Project proposals are due on Sept. 16 and can be submitted here.

