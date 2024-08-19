Program offers cash rebate to Puna residents recycling old fridges

Puna residents can get $100 for recycling their old refrigerators and freezers this Saturday.

Hawaiʻi Energy's Rid-A-Fridge Program has recycled thousands of old fridges and freezers in an effort to keep them out of landfills. It has hosted drives on Hawaiʻi Island, Maui County and Oʻahu.

Puna residents can drop off any old, working unit at Keaʻau Middle School between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Hawaiʻi Energy will pay out $100 for each one.

Hawaiʻi Energy is only accepting appliances from people who live in the following zip codes: 96749, 96778 and 96771.

Participants must fill out an application in advance. The deadline to email the application is Tuesday.

