DOH reports another travel-related dengue case on Oʻahu

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health confirmed an additional dengue virus case on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 11 this year.

One case was reported on Kauaʻi, three on Maui and seven on Oʻahu. All cases were travel-related.

Dengue is a viral illness that's spread by mosquitoes. Within a week of being bitten, symptoms may include high fever, headache, body aches, nausea and rash. However, some people may not have symptoms.

Dengue is not endemic to Hawaiʻi and cases are often seen in travelers.

Dengue outbreaks were have been reported in Central and South America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and some Pacific Islands, including U.S territories.

