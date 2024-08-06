Mid-Pacific Institute receives grant to build new middle school facility

The Albert T. & Wallace T. Teruya Foundation, which helps school facilities, recently awarded Mid-Pacific Institute $750,000 to build a middle school facility.

The foundation has contributed over $1 million to the Mānoa Valley private school’s facility. The foundation's president, Wayne Teruya, is a Mid-Pac Alumnus.

"The generosity of the Albert T. & Wallace T. Teruya Foundation will have a lasting impact on our school community," Mid-Pac President Paul TurWallacenbull said in a news release. "This gift helps us to achieve our goal of providing a state-of-the-art facility for our middle schoolers, reflecting our commitment to offering top-tier educational environments that nurture both academic and personal growth."

The new building will replace Bingham Hall, built in the mid-1950s. The facility will have technology-equipped learning spaces and modern classrooms.

The private school was founded in 1908 and currently serves about 1,400 students.

