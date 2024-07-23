© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Increase in earthquakes causes closures at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park

Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Published July 23, 2024 at 1:32 PM HST
Kulanaokuaiki Campground at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park was closed after a series of earthquakes last weekend.
Ed Shiinoki
/
NPS
A sudden swarm of earthquakes and ground deformations has temporarily closed some areas of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported that there were over 160 earthquakes last weekend. On Monday, officials reported 38 earthquakes in a two-hour period.

A majority of the quakes measured under a 3.0 magnitude.

Park officials emphasized that Kīlauea is not erupting, but the activity is occurring in the upper east rift zone.

Dry vegetation along the Kīpukapuaulu Trail at Volcanoes National Park.
Local News
Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park closes 2 roads due to elevated fire risk
HPR News Staff

Areas that are closed include:

  • Chain of Crater Road from the intersection at Devastation Trail Parking Lot to the coast
  • Kulanaokuaiki Campground
  • Crater Rim Trail south of Nāhuku lava tube
  • Escape Road from Nahuku to Maunaulu
  • Coastal backcountry areas and Nāpau sites

“It is never an easy decision to close areas, but it is the right thing to do. Safety is always our top priority,” said Park Superintendent Rhonda Loh in a press release. “We remain in constant communication with scientists at the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory and will continue to notify the public of any changes.”

Aerial image of the Southwest Rift Zone eruption of Kīlauea, viewed during an overflight at approximately 6 a.m. on June 3, 2024.
Local News
Kīlauea volcano pauses after 12-hour eruption
The Associated Press

Many popular visitor areas remain open, including the Kīlauea Visitor Center which overlooks Crater Rim Trail, Volcano House and Nāhuku.

Visitors should plan ahead and check the park website for closures or hazard alerts.
HPR News Staff
